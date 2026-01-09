Former Assassin's Creed director believes constraints are the "secret behind any good art" in game dev: "People can have full freedom to do what they want within the box"

"That forces you to find something different, and mastery and excellence exists in those decisions"

Former Assassin's Creed creative director for Revelations and Unity, Alexandre Amancio, says that "mastery and excellence" only exists where there are constraints, and that making your constraints clear allows studios to more successfully work with outside teams.

In an interview with GameIndustry.biz, Amancio explains that he believes the future of big budget games is in keeping small core teams, and supplementing their work with co-studios or outsourcing certain development tasks. However, if not carefully managed this strategy can lead to a game that lacks cohesiveness.