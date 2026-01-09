Former Assassin's Creed director believes constraints are the "secret behind any good art" in game dev: "People can have full freedom to do what they want within the box"

Former Assassin's Creed creative director for Revelations and Unity, Alexandre Amancio, says that "mastery and excellence" only exists where there are constraints, and that making your constraints clear allows studios to more successfully work with outside teams.

In an interview with GameIndustry.biz , Amancio explains that he believes the future of big budget games is in keeping small core teams, and supplementing their work with co-studios or outsourcing certain development tasks. However, if not carefully managed this strategy can lead to a game that lacks cohesiveness.

Amancio says that constraints are the key to making this style of development work. "I like being very directive in explaining the constraints: what the shape of the box is, if you will," Amancio says. "And then once that is clear, people can have full freedom to do what they want within the box."