Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai says "it can be really frustrating" working on massive games with hundreds of devs: "There is work that clearly shows your results and work that doesn't"

Masahiro Sakurai has been making games since the early '90s, a period when even the industry's biggest games were often made by just a handful of people. He's seen the industry shift over the course of the decades he spent working on games like Kirby and Super Smash Bros., and it seems he's afraid the massive dev teams of today are making it difficult for individual developers to feel pride in their contributions.

Sakurai was asked about how to enjoy work as a game developer as part of an interview with Japanese outlet 47NEWS, translated by GamesRadar+.

"Talking specifically about game development, it's very satisfying to see the results of your hard work," Sakurai says. "You don't get this when working in a team and it can be really frustrating. For example, when a pixel artist draws a picture by themselves then they of course finished it. But when managing a team, it's often difficult because you have to keep talking about what kind of pixel art is suitable."