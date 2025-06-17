Hideo Kojima says size does matter, but smaller is better as he praises Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's team size: "That's my ideal"
You can do a lot with a little
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been getting a lot of praise. It's the best-rated new game this year on Metacritic, and now even Hideo Kojima has praised the way it was made.
Kojima's love of relatively small teams is well-known. He previously said he doesn't really want more than 150 people working on games like Death Stranding 2, for example.
"When I first started, it was like a team of six. You could do everything yourself," Kojima now says in a roundtable interview attended by Dexerto. "Now, it's expanded. You can't really control each employee, so you delegate. But sometimes, the idea doesn't really work out because it's a bigger team."
Looking to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developer Sandfall Interactive, Kojima says: "They only have like 33 team members and a dog," adding: "That's my ideal when I create something with a team."
It's important to note that while there were around that many core staff, there were also contractors and partners listed in the game's credits – so more than 33 people worked on the game.
"Creation has now become much bigger," Kojima says. "Big companies, like 600, 1,000 people, they're full of totally different teams. Everyone's concentrating on their work and then combining together."
While many hands make light work, I can see why some developers would prefer smaller teams, especially those with more directorial desires such as Kojima. It's possible for things to feel like they've been designed by committee when you've got a large group of people to work with.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Still, needs must, and sometimes you just need bodies. "During the pandemic… It was over 200 people [working on Death Stranding 2]," Kojima says, but he "couldn't tell that to George [Miller]."
Miller, director of Mad Max and Happy Feet (the man's got range), told Kojima that nomadic sheep herders kept their flock to 150 sheep, as it's hard for humans to track more than that. Although Kojima says he told Miller "I went a little over 150, and we laughed about it."
While you wait for Death Stranding 2 and think about sheep, check out all the upcoming games of 2025 that you have to look forward to.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.