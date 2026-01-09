Despite creating all-timer hits Kirby and Super Smash Bros, Masahiro Sakurai still doesn't think he's a "hit maker," and is envious of other devs for their "incredible" creations

Even after he created both Kirby and Super Smash Bros. , industry legend Masahiro Sakurai doesn't think of himself as a hit maker, or think of his games as hits. Instead, he says he looks at other people's games and feels that he has to "keep pushing" himself.

In an interview with 47 News that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Sakurai discusses what he would have done had Kirby failed to become the international mega hit it is today, and he doesn't think his life would be any different.

"It wasn't really like that," Sakurai says. "It didn't matter if the game sold well or not, I think I probably would have still devoted myself to game development. Also, I don't really think about having made a 'hit', or myself as a 'hit maker.'"