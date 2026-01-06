Sounding like the coolest guy in the room, Hideo Kojima says him being creative "isn't special," it's just as natural as eating: "If creativity were taken out of my daily life, I probably wouldn't survive"

Hideo Kojima has decided to flex on everyone by saying creating things isn't actually all that special, but rather just a simple part of day-to-day life.

Kojima has a massive resume by creating a series that is almost entirely composed of masterpieces with Metal Gear, Death Stranding and its sequel, and has been involved with a ton of cult classics like Snatcher and Policenauts. It's not a stretch to call him one of the most creative game directors due to how wholly unique each of his games is, but as it turns out, being creative isn't a big thing to him.

During an interview with Wired (below) where Kojima is asked questions by fans, he's asked, "What does creativity mean to you, not as a creator, but as a person? And from your perspective, what is the true essence of creativity?" Kojima specifically notes the final question saying, "I'd like someone to tell me that."