Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid mastermind Hideo Kojima says "things that are too comfortable won't stay inside the player," so he likes to "leave a bit of discomfort or friction"

Naked Raiden cartwheels still stick with me 24 years later

Hideo Kojima explains that he wants his games to be uncomfortable for some in order to make a lasting impression on players.

As goofy and over the top as Hideo Kojima games can be, he's never shied away from taboo topics in games, especially ones that are commonplace in film and TV. Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes is a statement on camps like Guantanamo Bay and features some of the most horrifically detailed torture seen and heard in games, while its successor, The Phantom Pain, features child soldiers during the Angolan Civil War. His latest release, Death Stranding 2's first chapter ends with some real grim material too (that is softened by the events of the game but is a horrific visual nonetheless).

