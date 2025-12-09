Despite Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding acclaim, Hideo Kojima says "sometimes I imagine a life where I make the best-selling thing," but that'd be boring: "I'd be at home with nothing to do"

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding maestro Hideo Kojima says he doesn't want to become a hands-off boss and would rather be involved in the day-to-day for as long as he can.

While Hideo Kojima's involvement in his games is clear to anyone who has played any single mission of Metal Gear Solid V and seen his name come up in the credits five times per episode, he really hasn't stepped back at all during his time as a game developer. He's directed 14 games since Metal Gear in 1987 and has led all of the games at his current studio, Kojima Productions. And despite being able to retire in a few years, I wouldn't count on him taking a step back any time soon.

Speaking to ananweb (translated by Genki on Twitter ), Kojima was asked what he sees in his future as a director. He responds, "Sometimes I imagine a life where I make the best-selling thing, earn money, and then show up at the company after a long time and say, 'How's everyone doing?'"

However, Kojima adds, "But making the best-selling thing isn't my job, and I'd be at home with nothing to do and I wouldn't know what to do." And despite his never-ending stream of movie reviews telling another story, Kojima explains, "Just watching Blu-rays at home is boring."

And while Kojima is likely in a position to take a step back, it doesn't sound like he's planning to do so anytime soon, as he says, "I want to keep working with my own hands forever."

