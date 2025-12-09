Despite Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding acclaim, Hideo Kojima says "sometimes I imagine a life where I make the best-selling thing," but that'd be boring: "I'd be at home with nothing to do"

Despite his endless movie reviews telling a different story, he says, "just watching Blu-rays at home is boring"

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding maestro Hideo Kojima says he doesn't want to become a hands-off boss and would rather be involved in the day-to-day for as long as he can.

While Hideo Kojima's involvement in his games is clear to anyone who has played any single mission of Metal Gear Solid V and seen his name come up in the credits five times per episode, he really hasn't stepped back at all during his time as a game developer. He's directed 14 games since Metal Gear in 1987 and has led all of the games at his current studio, Kojima Productions. And despite being able to retire in a few years, I wouldn't count on him taking a step back any time soon.

