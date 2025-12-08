After Metal Gear Solid, Hideo Kojima says he can make stealth games "while sleeping," so to amp things up Physint will "blur the lines between film and video game"

After many years with the Metal Gear series, Hideo Kojima says he can make a stealth action game in his sleep, which is why he's working to add new gimmicks to Physint .

As exciting as OD is, when it comes to upcoming Hideo Kojima games , Physint is the one I'm most looking forward to. It's been over 10 years since the last new Metal Gear Solid game was released, and given that Konami is probably going to keep going back to the remake well for a while yet, Physint is likely the next brand-new tactical espionage action game I'll play.

Speaking to ananweb (translated by Genki on Twitter ), Kojima is asked about his upcoming projects. In response, he jokes, "As for ‘PHYSINT’, since it's an espionage game, I can make it even while sleeping." Why? "There is a soldier who infiltrates, if they are spotted by the enemy, they are attacked, when taking out the enemy one by one, you use stealth... No matter how it plays out, it becomes fun and can be easy to make. But, there is also a battle against that."

As such, when it comes to Physint, Kojima says, "This work will include new gimmicks, and also take on the challenge to blur the lines between film and video games." He adds, "We're thinking of working with film people, not only in terms of the cast but also staff, but I do wonder how it will turn out. Times are changing quickly these days so the social structures and themes that I'm trying to depict in the game might actually come sooner in reality."

Kojima hasn't quite explained how he plans to "blur the lines between film and video games," whether that means live-action footage interspersed with the game, as in Alan Wake 2, or if it simply comes down to the game's visual direction and graphics. Because of how good Death Stranding 2 looks visually , I wouldn't be shocked if it's the latter.

