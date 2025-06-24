Hideo Kojima fans are discovering just how good Death Stranding 2 looks thanks to a generational Norman Reedus comparison

Death Stranding 2 is out now for players who shelled out the extra dosh for the Deluxe edition, and players are already blown away by how pretty the game is.

We're rapidly approaching the point where it's getting harder and harder to be absolutely wowed by a game's graphics. However, Death Stranding 2 is sort of next level with just how good it looks. Of course, we have known what the Decima engine was capable of thanks to 2022's Horizon: Forbidden West, but Death Stranding 2 allows it to really reach its maximum potential by being in a game that isn't mid.

The massive 10-minute-long trailer earlier this year had a big section dedicated to the incredible vistas of Death Stranding 2, and now that players have their hands on the game, the graphical fidelity is taking them by surprise.

Just taking a look at Hideo Kojima's Twitter account right now will reveal a multitude of fans posting screenshots from the game, in awe of its stunning visuals.

And while the environments are the star of the show, people are also pretty impressed with how the Norman Reedus tech has improved over the years. One user posted a comparison of character models based on Reedus from the PS3 to PS5 – although people have pointed out that the PS3 image used is actually from a mobile game, there is a PS3 Reedus out there that doesn't look much better. But even the comparison between Death Stranding 1 and 2 is massively striking.

