Not even Hideo Kojima knows what his new horror game OD will be like, but it'll be different from Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding: "I can't say exactly what it is yet, nor do I know if it will work out"

Metal Gear and Death Stranding mastermind Hideo Kojima isn't one to rest on his laurels. Despite Death Stranding 2 coming out this year, he's knee deep in another project, the mysterious horror game OD. Ambitious and star-studded, OD is such a swing for Kojima Productions, he's not actually sure how it'll pan out.

"I can't say exactly what it is yet, nor do I know if it will work out," he tells ananweb, as translated by Automaton. "We've created stealth games and delivery games which were unlike anything before, but system-wise, they were similar to other games. This time, we’re trying to change the service model from the ground up, so it should be quite challenging."

He's referencing the aforementioned Metal Gear and Death Stranding series there, respectively. Certainly, as groundbreaking as both were, they leaned on established ideas of sneaking around and open-world design for their general mechanics. What we've seen and heard thus far indicates OD is experimental in the vein of his brief time working on Silent Hill, with the short but memorable PT.

OD - KNOCK Teaser Trailer

We've yet to see any in-game footage, with only a pair of relatively vague teasers to go by, as is typical of how Kojima likes to promote his games. Remember when all we had of Death Stranding was Norman Reedus holding a baby on a beach? For this go around, it's Sophia Lillis lighting candles while something stalks her, with some hints about the haunted building she’s in.

That said, there are clues Kojima's hoping people pick up on. "We've packed the trailer full of hints, so if you keep thinking about it, you might figure it out," he says.

Oscar-winning writer and director Jordan Peele co-wrote the game with Kojima, and Hunter Schafer and Udo Kier join Lillis in the cast. OD is being published by Xbox Game Studios, but as yet, no release window has been specified.

