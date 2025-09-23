Hideo Kojima wanted to "make you s*** your pants" with the now-canceled Silent Hills, and now he's trying to do it again over 10 years later with his new horror game OD: "It's really scary"

Hideo Kojima graced fans with plenty of exciting reveals overnight – from a first look at a mysterious new AR project made alongside Pokemon Go creator Niantic to a creepy trailer for his upcoming horror title OD, followers of Kojima's work are eating good.

Not only does OD look more terrifying than ever in its new trailer, however – according to Kojima, it's a game that he thinks will literally make players… er… poop their pants. Yes, you read that right. Speaking at last night's 10th anniversary Kojima Productions showcase, "Beyond the Strand," the horror genre icon says OD is set to be "really scary." So scary, in fact, it may just cause you to have a bathroom-related accident while playing.

"It's not a game about lighting candles," Kojima says via translator, referencing the new teaser and its inclusion of matches and candle lighting, "so don't get that wrong. And I can't really speak about the matches, but it's really scary. You'll probably do in your pants, or whatever." It's all too reminiscent of what he said back in 2014 about the canceled Silent Hills project – a game he similarly described as frightening enough to induce pants-pooping.

Kojima Productions 10th Anniversary Livestream: Beyond the Strand | Archive - YouTube Watch On

He had joked at the time, "originally, we were thinking of making a game that would make you pee your pants" – but after further discussions, Kojima said developers were instead "aiming for a game that will make you shit your pants." This isn't the only time he's made such comments, either. Following the Silent Hills cancellation, he outlined his hopes for the future – and for a horror game that is just as scary as he had wanted the axed project to be.

"P.T. ended as just an experiment, but I would like to make another horror game someday," Kojima stated, recalling his wildly successful Silent Hills demo. "Something that uses a revolutionary method to create terror, that doesn't just make you pee your pants, but crap them. I already have ideas in mind." Could "another horror game" be OD? Going by all the talk of soiling pants, it certainly seems like it might be.

Although Silent Hills will never come to fruition now, OD sounds as though it's shaping up to offer the spine-chilling horror experience that Kojima had been cooking up in his head for a good while now – here's to seeing if it'll truly make us poop our pants.

Need even more new games to anticipate? Browse through our roundup of all the upcoming Hideo Kojima games to keep your eye on.