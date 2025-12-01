Metal Gear Solid 4 remake would be "pretty difficult" says series veteran, admitting the team used "quite unique solutions" when developing the stealth game's code

Metal Gear series producer Noriaki Okamura, who has been working on the series since 2005, says that the next Metal Gear game "hasn't been decided yet," but that a MGS4 remake would be "pretty difficult" given the "unique solutions" the team came up with when developing the game's code.

In an interview with Real Sound , that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Okamura explains Konami's philosophy when creating new games for the stealth series. While the team is "currently exploring concrete plans for the next game," Okumura says that "there is both the possibility of a remake, or of trying something new."

"The next project hasn't been decided yet," Okamura says. "There is both the possibility of a remake, or of trying something new. The Metal Gear series is like a capsule of video game history, from pixel art to cinematic experiences, so the method we use for each remake needs to be tailored to the game. We don't expect to apply the same methodology we used for Metal Gear Solid Delta on other games, rather, we want to consider what the best approach for each game would be."