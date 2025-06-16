Hideo Kojima "changed stuff" in Death Stranding 2's script because playtesters enjoyed themselves too much: "If everyone likes it, it means it's mainstream"

Hideo Kojima apparently changed parts of Death Stranding 2 because too many people were enjoying themselves, and he couldn't let that slide.

That comes from Death Stranding 2 co-composer Woodkid, who tells Rolling Stone "There's a key moment where we had a discussion, probably halfway [through] when we were doing the game, where [Kojima] came to me and he said, ' We have a problem .'

"'We have been testing the game with players and the results are too good,'" Woodkid continues. "'They like it too much. That means something is wrong; we have to change something.'"

But why would people liking a game be a problem? For most people, that's surely the goal. Kojima explains to Woodkid: "If everyone likes it, it means it's mainstream. It means it's conventional. It means it's already pre-digested for people to like it. And I don't want that. I want people to end up liking things they didn't like when they first encountered it, because that's where you really end up loving something."

You can call Kojima games a lot of things, but "conventional" isn't one of them. To mitigate the praise, Kojima "changed stuff in the script and the way some crucial stuff [happens] in the game because he thought his work was not polarizing and not triggering enough emotions."

So, when you're playing Death Stranding 2 (or any Kojima game) and you feel yourself finding something weird, asking yourself, "what?" or not gelling with a mechanic, make a note of it and see if you've changed your mind by the time the credits roll.

