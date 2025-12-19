"Now it's just toxic": Helldivers 2 lead says meta weapons can ruin the game, especially since "you will get tired of" having a "bigger power fantasy than everyone else"

Helldivers 2 is a game about dictators, but that doesn't automatically crown you as one. Design director Niklas Malmborg thinks you should actually loosen up about how you play – for the sake of Democracy.

"We start getting a separation of community where some players say like, 'No, we're playing on this power level. The rest of the weapons and gear are on this power level," Malmborg says in a new Democratic Conversation on the Helldivers 2 YouTube. Things spiral. "The more separations you get, you kind of get a divide in the player base. They start fighting with each other."

"Like, we had in the beginning of the game with like, 'Oh, you didn't bring a Railgun to the lobby?'" Malmborg says about the support weapon many players felt they couldn't conquer the galaxy without. "And then you got kicked, because they're like, 'Oh no, you're just making bad choices.'"