"Now it's just toxic": Helldivers 2 lead says meta weapons can ruin the game, especially since "you will get tired of" having a "bigger power fantasy than everyone else"

"'Oh, you didn't bring a Railgun to the lobby?'"

Helldivers 2 Python Commandos Warbond weapons
Helldivers 2 is a game about dictators, but that doesn't automatically crown you as one. Design director Niklas Malmborg thinks you should actually loosen up about how you play – for the sake of Democracy.

"We start getting a separation of community where some players say like, 'No, we're playing on this power level. The rest of the weapons and gear are on this power level," Malmborg says in a new Democratic Conversation on the Helldivers 2 YouTube. Things spiral. "The more separations you get, you kind of get a divide in the player base. They start fighting with each other."

