Helldivers 2 High Command gets passive aggressive over how much we suck on magma planets, but don't worry, at least the Killzone collab is returning

High Command thinks we suck at spreading democracy to the newly explorable magma planets, so it's punishing us by, errr, bringing back the Helldivers 2 Killzone Warbond.

In a message to divers posted to social media, High Command says that "attempts to liberate Magma Planets have been met with limited success" and persistent Automaton schemes – you know, the ones we've failed to thwart – have meant "resources required to deliver the next chapter of Freedom remain scarce."

To rectify our shortcomings, there's a new Helldivers 2 Major Order spearheaded by the Ministry of Expansion in an effort to build something called Pandora Base, "a top-secret foundry dedicated to the ultimate evolution of the Democracy Space Station." The construction requires secure supply lines and transport shuttles capable of delivering "millions of legally-mandated volunteers" from High Command's prison for dissidents. Essentially, forced labor with the promise of citizenship.

To do so, "the Helldivers are ordered to hold Afoyay Bay and hold liberated Magma Planets... failure will result in project delays and reduced atonement opportunities for those who need them the most."

Perhaps to ease some of the pressure or to give divers some extra encouragement, the Killzone collaboration is making a return for good on December 18, this time with "some extra content" and an update price of 1,500 Super Credits (about $15). "Players who have previously purchased any (even one) of the Killzone items, will have the whole Helldivers 2 x Killzone Legendary Warbond unlocked at no extra cost," a PlayStation blog post clarifies.

