Helldivers 2 High Command gets passive aggressive over how much we suck on magma planets, but don't worry, at least the Killzone collab is returning

News
"Millions of legally-mandated volunteers" are being taken from prison to make up for divers' shortcomings

Helldivers 2 Killzone Legendary Warbond helldiver in Helghast sniper armour
High Command thinks we suck at spreading democracy to the newly explorable magma planets, so it's punishing us by, errr, bringing back the Helldivers 2 Killzone Warbond.

In a message to divers posted to social media, High Command says that "attempts to liberate Magma Planets have been met with limited success" and persistent Automaton schemes – you know, the ones we've failed to thwart – have meant "resources required to deliver the next chapter of Freedom remain scarce."

