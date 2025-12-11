Helldivers 2's next 4 arcs are already being discussed by Arrowhead leads, creative director promises to "deliver a bit more often" now that the game's "in a better technical space"

The future of democracy is bright, at least in the world of Helldivers 2. The multiplayer shooter's leads have been discussing what the near future looks like for super soldiers on liberty’s frontlines, and there are plenty of ideas on the table, with an increased turnover for narrative chapters.

Johan Pilestedt, the creative director of Helldivers 2 and CCO of developer Arrowhead Game Studios, posts on Twitter about this meeting of the minds. "With the directors, talking about Helldivers 2 next four arcs," he says, with an image featuring four development leads out at a restaurant.

Amid the replies, many making lighthearted suggestions, one fan jokes about how, at the current pace, four arcs will take three-plus years to come to fruition.

With the directors, talking about @helldivers2 next 4 arcs. Any hot takes? pic.twitter.com/zqP4A2sVxfDecember 10, 2025

"We'll deliver a bit more often than that. Especially now that we are in a better technical space," Pilestedt offers in return. Bigger updates did become more infrequent this year, thanks in large part to resources being needed elsewhere in Helldivers 2.

Months of stacked patches, hotfixes and other changes and additions led to 'feature decay,' causing performance issues and the PC file size to balloon. Arrowhead's been making a concerted effort to both stabilize the liberty-spreading experience and make it take up less room on your hard drive.

The team is managing to do both, leaving more room for the fun stuff, like finding creative ways for us to die while blasting hordes of enemies. Right now, the lava worlds of Into the Unjust are the focus, after we managed to take out the Gloom of Oshaune. Whatever's next, you can count on one thing: the rewards will feature a cape of some sort.

