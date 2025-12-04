As if Hellmire wasn't fiery enough, Helldivers 2 just added magma planets so you can 'accidentally' push friends into lava pools: "Arrowhead spent so long cooking they overheated the planet"

Arrowhead Game Studios just put the hell back into Helldivers 2 with new magma planets that you can go get steamy in right now.

Arrowhead released a trailer (in-universe propaganda piece) earlier today, proclaiming that pesky Automatons are yet again stealing natural resources from planets "rightfully owned" by humanity, this time lava-filled planets, getting in the way of Super Earth's interstellar colonial project - err, I mean, perfectly managed, totally democratic project.

HELLDIVERS™ 2: Into the Unjust | Liberate the Magma Worlds - YouTube Watch On

The magma planets are live in Helldivers 2 right now, alongside the Python Commandos Warbond, so you can 'accidentally' nudge friendly divers into lava pools now.

"Fight for the future of our bright-eyed voters of tomorrow," the trailer's description reads. "The soulless Automaton Legion is plundering the ancient magma worlds and STEALING our priceless resources. Smother this infernal injustice in all-new missions against mining Bots, ruthless guards, and deadly machinery."

"Arrowhead spent so long cooking they overheated the planet," one online commenter wrote. Everyone else is instead making the same Star Wars joke and, to be honest, it's too obvious to not make.

"It's over, rocket devastator, I have the high ground," one commentor on the Helldivers subreddit reads. "Mustafar in need of Managed Democracy, I see," another quips. "Nearly 200,000 prequel memes are ready, with a million more on the way," a third jokes. As you can imagine, the thread's also full of more than a few gifs of Anakin getting toasted as everyone's simply excited to recreate Darth Vader's steamy rebirth with their own divers. Just make sure you've got the higher ground out there, OK?

