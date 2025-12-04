Helldivers 2 creative director gives a shoutout to new fan film he "really enjoyed," and the movie's producer is "honored" by the Arrowhead lead's support

While Hollywood works on an official Helldivers 2 movie, a fan film called For Liberty! has come out to help satiate our need for democracy. Though unofficial, Arrowhead Game Studios is not only aware of the production, but the company approves.

Johan Pilestedt, the CCO of Arrowhead and creative director on Helldivers 2, gives the film a shout out on Twitter. "If you missed it, check out the Helldivers 2 fan film For Liberty!," he says. "I really enjoyed it!"

His gesture did not go unnoticed, with the people involved in the project quickly expressing gratitude for sure effusive praise. "Glad you enjoyed it! Thank you for making such a wonderful game," Caleb Chamberlain, director and producer of For Liberty! says in a response, adding in another he was "honored" after Pilestedt provided a second nod to the film after having Twitter problems.

"Glad that you enjoy it!" says Carson Music, one of the composers.

Coming in at just under an hour long, For Liberty! Is a true celebration of Helldivers, centred on a number of recruits who finds themselves in way over their heads on a mission. Such is the life of soldiers who have to defend our way of life from the tyranny of intergalactic threats.

The feature faced an existential threat of its own, getting taken down on YouTube mere hours after becoming available thanks to an automated strike, seemingly for having a download link in the description. Thankfully, the problem was rectified in short order – not always the case when it comes to sorting out crossed wires for YouTube – and you can now watch the picture to your heart's content.

If Justin Lin or anyone else involved in Sony's own Helldivers film are paying attention, they’d do well to take some inspiration. All in the name of one goal: freedom.

