Helldivers 2 boss says morale at Arrowhead is "much better now" following Into the Unjust blowback as "Steam score is trending upwards" and "development is progressing"

News
By published

The Into the Unjust update seemed to cause some serious performance issues, but things are on the up and up

Helldivers 2
(Image credit: Sony)

Shams Jorjani, CEO of Helldivers 2 studio Arrowhead, says morale at the development team has dramatically improved since early September when the game's Into the Unjust update launched and seemingly brought along with it myriad bugs and performance issues.

The meaty Into the Unjust update added new desert-type hive world planets with giant Terminid structures and labyrinthian caves crawling with bugs, brand new mission types and tactical objectives, and new enemy types, including the notoriously resilient Hive Lord worm thing. Unfortunately, it also added plenty of bugs of the boring, inconvenient variety as well as significant technical issues messing with frame rates and stability.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

