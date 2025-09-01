When does the Helldivers 2 Into the Unjust update release?

The Helldivers 2 Into the Unjust update is the next major update for the co-op shooter, which sees Super Earth bringing the fight to the Terminids' doorsteps on September 2. Punching through the shrouding spore clouds known as "the Gloom" and landing on the bugs-infested hive worlds, you'll have to face all manner of insectoid horrors in arid wastelands and deep cave systems, so bring plenty of flamethrowers. Here's a quick explanation of when you should expect the Into the Unjust update to drop and what it includes so that you can plan your Managed Democracy-spreading accordingly.

Helldivers 2 Into the Unjust release time

(Image credit: Sony)

The latest update, Into the Unjust, launches on September 2, most likely at 9am GMT – that's 1AM PDT / 4AM EDT / 10AM BST. I've not been able to find concrete confirmation of this release time but 9am GMT is the usual time for any new content to drop in Helldivers 2 (the recent Helldivers 2 Halo Warbond deviated from this but that seems like a special case given that coincided with the game's Xbox launch too).

And speaking of new content, here's a quick rundown of all the Terminid terrors you can expect in the update:

New hive world planets: These locations will be mostly dry desert-type planets but will also feature massive Terminid structures and twisting cave systems full of bugs.

These locations will be mostly dry desert-type planets but will also feature massive Terminid structures and twisting cave systems full of bugs. New mission types: Vital work needs to be done on these hive worlds, including escorting a mobile oil rig as it drives around the map to various drilling sites and venturing into caves to destroy Gloom-spewing Hive Lungs. There will also be some new tactical objectives too.

Vital work needs to be done on these hive worlds, including escorting a mobile oil rig as it drives around the map to various drilling sites and venturing into caves to destroy Gloom-spewing Hive Lungs. There will also be some new tactical objectives too. New enemy types: We know about the Helldivers 2 Dragonroach, a sort of flying Bile Titan, but you'll also encounter burrowing variants of Warriors, Bile Spewers, and Chargers. A colossal threat has also been teased which could be the gigantic Hive Lord worm from Helldivers 1.

This week also sees the release of the Helldivers 2 Dust Devils Warbond as well, two days after Into the Unjust on September 4, likely also at 9am GMT. This Warbond should offer some sorely needed gear to help in the fight against the bugs on their hive world homes, with an incendiary launcher and assault rifle, a new harpoon support weapon, and more.

While you wait, make sure you know everything there is to know about battling the Helldivers 2 Terminids and prepare with one of the best Helldivers 2 loadouts for killing bugs.

