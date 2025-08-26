All Helldivers 2 Dust Devils Warbond rewards and release date details

The Dust Devils Warbond in Helldivers 2 has been announced in tandem with the upcoming Into the Unjust update, a desert-themed battle pass in which the Helldivers will be running around sandy dunes and caves, blasting at enemies and almost certainly each other. The latest of all the various Helldivers 2 battle passes, this one's focus on desert warfare doesn't really seem to mean much for the actual content other than some sand-colored aesthetics, but there's already some interesting new weaponry, boosters and stratagems that have been revealed.

If you want to know more, here's everything revealed so far about the upcoming Helldivers 2 Dust Devils Warbond, what rewards you can expect from it, and the release date.

Everything in the Dust Devils Warbond in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Below we've got everything that's been announced so far for the Dust Devils Warbond in Helldivers 2 and what we know about it.

Primary Weapons AR-2 Coyote: An assault rifle with incendiary ammunition, described as "Wild", which could mean either strong recoil or setting fire to the user. Knowing Helldivers, perhaps both?

Throwable Weapons G-7 Pineapple: A cluster frag grenade.

Stratagems S-11 Speargun: A Stratagem support weapon that fires powerful projectiles that also create gas clouds on the target. EAT-700 Expendable Napalm: A single-use expendable missile launcher that also deploys napalm cluster bombs. MS-11 Solo Silo: This Stratagem "calls down a Hellpod-sized missile silo with a single, ultra-powerful missile and a handheld targeting remote." It sounds as though players will have a stationary launch point that will fire a powerful payload at a location of their choosing.

Armor The DS-42 Federation's Blade and DS-191 Scorpion are the two armor sets that have been revealed. It's not been stated if they're light, medium or heavy, but both have the Desert Stormer passive ability, which grants resistance to fire, gas, acid and arc damage, as well as increasing the distance you can throw grenades.

Vehicle Skins and Patterns Desert Camo skins for FRV, Exo Suit, Shuttle and Hellpod

Banners and Capes Rightful Occupier: Grey with angular red marks Windswept Wayfarer: Sand-colored with sunrise emblems

Emotes Raider's Cheer: Throws both arms in the air in a pose that seems reminiscent of the Tusken Raiders from Star Wars.

Player Titles Burier of Heads



It's also likely that we'll see other elements to the battle pass that haven't been revealed here. For one thing, all Warbonds so far have also given the players the chance to earn the Helldivers 2 Super Credits in-game currency. We don't know for certain that the Dust Devils will do the same, but it would be a departure from the existing pattern if it didn't.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Dust Devils Warbond will be added to Helldivers 2 on September 4, 2025. All in-game Premium Warbonds cost 1000 Super Credits to purchase, and of course you'll need Medals to acquire the rewards in the Warbond itself.

Though the Warbond isn't free itself unless you're willing to grind up Super Credits, it comes two days after the planned Into the Injust update in which players will be able to venture into the subterranean hives of the Helldivers 2 Terminids, and considering the emphasis on fire and AOE explosives shown in this Warbond, it sounds as though it'll do a lot to help hold back the swarm. Still, whether it ends up near the top of our tier list fo the Helldivers 2 best Warbonds remains to be seen.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission