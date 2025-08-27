Everything we know about the Helldivers 2 Dragonroach

The Dragonroach is a Helldivers 2 enemy that'll be joining the Terminid forces soon, as the reveal of the Into the Unjust update has also drawn attention to this new flying foe. Unlike the Shriekers, who were added to Helldivers 2 some time ago, the Dragonroach looks like it'll be a huge foe that's deadly on its own, a kind of flying bile titan who strafes the battlefield laying down chemical fire until it's stopped, one way or another.

While the Dragonroach isn't in Helldivers 2 yet, below we've assembled everything that's been revealed about this upcoming enemy so far, including weaknesses, abilities and what players can expect from these terrifying foes.

All revealed Dragonroach details in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The Dragonroach will be added to Helldivers 2 as part of the Into the Unjust update, which focuses on Terminid Hiveworlds where players will take the fight to the bugs underground. That being said, this development video outlining the content of that update makes it clear that the Dragonroach will be an aerial opponent fought outside of these claustrophobic tunnels, back in the open landscape above ground.

Here are all the details revealed so far:

The Dragonroach is described as being "like a big flying bile titan". We see it using "acidic fire breath", either flying back and forth to strafe open space with its breathing, or hovering in place to fire at specific targets.

We're told it will keep attacking until you either "put enough pressure on it to back off, or you manage to shoot off its wings and take it down". This makes it sound mechanically like a hybrid of Illuminate Leviathan and Terminid Stalker (the latter of which it resembles), targeting specific points on its body or hurting it enough generally to cause it to temporarily retreat.

Players are seen firing both small arms and rockets at it, but it's only the latter that brings it down in the video, meaning it's unsure yet whether or not regular weapons will be enough to kill it.

The Dragonroach will be added as part of the Into the Unjust update on September 2, 2025.

(Image credit: Sony)

With the Dragonroach being a major foe for the Helldivers 2 Terminids, it's possible that we'll see new mission types based around killing them, such as is the case for Bile Titans and Chargers (though it hasn't been confirmed yet).

Want to be prepared? Check out all the new weapons and rewards that'll be part of the accompanying Helldivers 2 Dust Devils Warbond, or find out how you can farm the Helldivers 2 Medals and complete that Warbond as fast as possible.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.