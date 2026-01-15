"The highest PvE damage output of any weapon" in Arc Raiders was from the underrated Bettina, dev confirms, and that was before it got buffed

Not counting the bugged and overpowered Hullcracker, of course

Arc Raiders Bettina assault rifle on dark blue background
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

If you're looking for a reliable bot-killer in Arc Raiders, you may want to hold onto the next Bettina you find. Design lead Virgil Watkins of developer Embark Studios says the overlooked epic rifle had "the highest PvE damage output of any weapon" even before its quality-of-life buffs.

In the December 16 update patch notes, Embark dramatically increased the effective durability of the Bettina and moderately bumped up its reload time and magazine size. "Data shows that this weapon is still the highest performing PVE weapon at its rarity (Not counting the Hullcracker)," the studio wrote at the time.