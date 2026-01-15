"The highest PvE damage output of any weapon" in Arc Raiders was from the underrated Bettina, dev confirms, and that was before it got buffed

If you're looking for a reliable bot-killer in Arc Raiders, you may want to hold onto the next Bettina you find. Design lead Virgil Watkins of developer Embark Studios says the overlooked epic rifle had "the highest PvE damage output of any weapon" even before its quality-of-life buffs.

In the December 16 update patch notes, Embark dramatically increased the effective durability of the Bettina and moderately bumped up its reload time and magazine size. "Data shows that this weapon is still the highest performing PVE weapon at its rarity (Not counting the Hullcracker)," the studio wrote at the time.

Watkins suggests the difference is even more pronounced. "This is where the data side is fun when compared to the sentiment side," he says. "The Bettina is a good example. We did an adjustment to it, but even before the adjustment, it had the highest PvE damage output of any weapon. It could shred drones very effectively, and then when we tuned it, that only got better. But that's where perception versus practical reality comes in, and then how do we navigate that? Because we obviously have the telemetry on everything to see how it goes."