Death Stranding's Hideo Kojima wants to "pioneer a new genre," not "focus much on existing ones," but he'd still like to make a Western or space game

"Or a period piece, but those exist already"

Death Stranding and former Metal Gear Solid director Hideo Kojima is known for pushing boundaries and toying with ideas you don't often see in multi-million dollar blockbusters. But it's a conscious effort as the famed director has now said he's not really interested in working within existing genres.

When asked what genres he'd like to tackle next, in an interview with Wired Japan, Kojima said, "I want to pioneer a new genre, so I don't focus much on existing ones."