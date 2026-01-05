With OD and Physint in the works, Hideo Kojima says Kojima Productions is heading towards its "Third Phase," with the creator to focus on "staying grounded and laying solid foundations" in 2026

Kojima Productions is 10 years old now, and Hideo Kojima has dubbed 2026 as a year for him to focus on "staying grounded and laying solid foundations" as the studio moves closer to its "Third Phase."

Months after Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain was released and right after Kojima and Konami split up, Kojima Productions was formed (not to be confused with Kojima Productions, the former Konami studio). And somehow, that was over 10 years ago. The studio has now established itself with Death Stranding and its sequel and is now gearing up to expand its repertoire with upcoming Hideo Kojima games : OD and Physint .

Kojima posts a message on Twitter to celebrate the new year, saying, "In 2026, we will move forward with the 'Second Phase' that leads into Kojima Productions' 'Third Phase.'" He explains, "Unlike last year, like I was traveling all over the world, this year will be about staying grounded and laying solid foundations."

Kojima adds, "We will continue development on the horror game 'OD' and move forward with preparations for the espionage action title 'Physint'," which Kojima explains "includes casting actors, scanning, and performance capture shoots." Outside of that, Kojima adds that he'll be working on the Death Stranding film with A24 and the animated film and series based on the game, and teases "several 'events'" coming this year.

Aside from Kojima Productions celebrating its 10th anniversary last month, Kojima adds that 2026 marks another important anniversary – his 40th year in the games industry: "Thank you, as always, for your continued support and supporting Kojima Productions."

Hideo Kojima calls Death Stranding 2 his "masterpiece," but that's only because his "latest work" is always his best.