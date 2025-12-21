Without Super Mario Bros, Hideo Kojima "probably" wouldn't have become a game dev: "When I saw that… I felt this medium would one day surpass movies"

News
By published

Unlikely origins

Hideo Kojima
(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding maestro Hideo Kojima, known for his grand and filmic blockbusters, was sucked into the game industry by an unexpected classic: Super Mario Bros.

The four-decade-old platformer isn't the most obvious influence on Hideo Kojima's work when you look at the type of games he's put out for generations, but it's the one that led to him becoming a developer in the first place.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.