Metal Gear Solid 2 is "often mistaken for a story about AI," Hideo Kojima says, but it's actually about "what human life would become" in the digital age

News
By published

"It has become somewhat of a reality."

Metal Gear Solid 2
(Image credit: Konami)

Hideo Kojima has shot down a common Metal Gear Solid 2 interpretation that reads into the game as a story about AI. To the famed auteur, his sequel is more about what happens to society in the digital age.

"MGS2 is often mistaken for a story about AI, but it's about digital society," Kojima said in an interview with Wired Japan. "MGS1 was about DNA. That's when I thought about the shift from analog to digital. In digital society, everything is preserved. Like social media today. Even graffiti remains without deteriorating. The internet connects everything, and opinions are exchanged directly everywhere. MGS2 explored what human life would become then."

CATEGORIES