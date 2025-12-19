Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima thinks "we can't go back" to a world without AI: "Smartphones were the same"

Legendary director Hideo Kojima has likened the rise of AI to the invention of smartphones, but questions whether the convenience that AI offers would lead us to becoming too spoiled.

In an interview with Nikkei Xtrend that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Kojima discusses how the rise of AI has been viewed negatively by the public. "When smartphones came out, everyone slated them," Kojima explains. "But now there are so many people who can't live without their smartphones. AI is like that. It's important to use technology in a way that will make us happy... I think there isn't any point in saying 'We shouldn't use AI' or 'AI is useless.' We can't go back. Smartphones were the same."

Death Stranding and its sequel explore the theme of communication and how we connect with others. Kojima believes that, like smartphones, AI will change the way we communicate, and could have numerous benefits, including helping those with social anxiety.

"There's a possibility that the spread of AI will greatly change how we communicate," Kojima says. "There are people who aren't good at speaking face-to-face, and with AI compensating for this, maybe they could grow close with others… It would undoubtedly be convenient."

While Kojima thinks the technology could be useful, he still worries about the effect it will have on human communication and believes that people should set themselves limits on its use. "I get the feeling humans would become spoiled," he says. "So, we'd need to do things like reduce the AI's involvement, or have days where we don't use it."

