Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima thinks "we can't go back" to a world without AI: "Smartphones were the same"

"It would undoubtedly be convenient. But then I wonder if it's really okay"

Death Stranding 2
Legendary director Hideo Kojima has likened the rise of AI to the invention of smartphones, but questions whether the convenience that AI offers would lead us to becoming too spoiled.

In an interview with Nikkei Xtrend that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Kojima discusses how the rise of AI has been viewed negatively by the public. "When smartphones came out, everyone slated them," Kojima explains. "But now there are so many people who can't live without their smartphones. AI is like that. It's important to use technology in a way that will make us happy... I think there isn't any point in saying 'We shouldn't use AI' or 'AI is useless.' We can't go back. Smartphones were the same."

"There's a possibility that the spread of AI will greatly change how we communicate," Kojima says. "There are people who aren't good at speaking face-to-face, and with AI compensating for this, maybe they could grow close with others… It would undoubtedly be convenient."