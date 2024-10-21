Fallout season 2 begins filming in November, as one actor says their character has "got some things up her sleeve" in the new season

Fallout season 2 begins filming next month – according to one of the cast members on the post-apocalyptic Prime Video series.

Leslie Uggams, who plays Vault 33 overseer Betty, told Screen Rant that production is getting underway in November.

"That is an amazing, amazing show. I am with the Vault People, so I didn't get to see what the Earth people were doing," Uggams said of her response to Fallout. "So when it came on, I was blown away. But Betty's got some things up her sleeve. Just stay tuned."

Previously, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios Vernon Sanders said scripts were complete for Fallout season 2, which became one of the most-watched Prime Video series after generating 65 million views in its first 16 days.

"On Fallout, the team has had such a crisp and clear vision all along, so I can share that we already have scripts in hand for season 2," Sanders told Deadline. "We've set a high-quality bar, so we're going to make sure that season 2 not only lives up to season 1 but delivers even more. We've got a plan that we're moving very fast on. I can't tell you an exact date, but I think everyone will be happy with how quickly we're able to get back with season 2."

The first season of Fallout, starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten, ended with Ella Purnell's Lucy and Walton Goggins' Ghoul on the hunt for the person "behind the wheel" of Vault-Tec as Lucy's father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) donned a set of Power Armor and raced over to New Vegas, a location that will be familiar to those who have played through the RPG series.

