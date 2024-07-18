Fallout season 2 scripts are already finished and Prime Video boss thinks fans will be "happy" with how quickly the show is set to return

Fallout season 2 could be returning to our screens sooner than we thought. According to Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon MGM Studios, the next installment of the video game adaptation has already been written and things are moving "very fast" behind the scenes.

"On Fallout, the team has had such a crisp and clear vision all along, so I can share that we already have scripts in hand for season 2,", Sanders told Deadline . "We've set a high-quality bar, so we're going to make sure that season 2 not only lives up to season 1 but delivers even more. We've got a plan that we're moving very fast on. I can't tell you an exact date, but I think everyone will be happy with how quickly we're able to get back with season 2."

The show was recently nominated for Best Drama Series at this year's Emmys , while Walton Goggins, who plays the Ghoul in the series, received a nod in the Lead Actor in a Drama category.

Set in the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse in the US, Goggins stars alongside Ella Purnell, who plays Lucy MacLean, a young woman who has only known life inside the safety of Vault 33. When her father (Kyle MacLachlan) is kidnapped, however, Lucy must venture into the dangers of the outside world.

After season 1 premiered this past April, Fallout quickly became Amazon's biggest show since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It was renewed for season 2 later the same month.

