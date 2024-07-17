Fallout nominated for Best Drama at Emmys 2024, as Walton Goggins nabs surprise nod for Best Actor

Shōgun leads the way with this year's Emmys nominations, with the FX period drama receiving nods in 25 categories.

Shōgun is up for Best Drama, along with Fallout, The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses, and 3 Body Problem. The series is also up for four acting awards, with Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, and Takehiro Hira nominated for playing Lord Yoshii Toranaga, Toda Mariko, Kashigi Yabushige, and Ishido Kazunari respectively.

Fallout's Walton Goggins nabbed a surprise nod in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his role as the Ghoul in Fallout. He's up against Shōgun's Sanada, Hijack's Idris Elba, Mr. & Mrs. Smith's Donald Glover, Slow Horses' Gary Oldman, and The Crown's Dominic West.

Meanwhile, The Bear received a record-beating 23 nominations, overtaking 30 Rock's 22 nominations back in 2009. These nods include Best Comedy Series and acting recognition for Jeremy Allen White (Carmy), Ayo Edebiri (Sydney), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie), Lionel Boyce (Marcus), and Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina).

In the Best Comedy category, the Chicago-set kitchen comedy-drama is up against Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs, and What We Do in the Shadows.

The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, September 15 – and if it feels like no time at all has passed since the last Emmys, that's because it's only been nine months, as last year's SAG-AFTRA strike delayed the 2023 ceremony to January 2024.

Fallout is streaming now on Prime Video, while Shōgun and The Bear are available to watch on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. For more, check out our guide to the biggest new TV shows still to come in 2024.