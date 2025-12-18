6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (December 19-21)

Our list of the best new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming during the last weekend before Christmas is packed with unmissable titles. This is your reminder to take a break from gift hunting and food planning and enjoy some streaming gems now! As Avatar: Fire and Ash lands on the big screen, these are the titles that should be on your radar to watch at home, with picks from all the best streaming services out there.

Below, we've put together a guide with 6 great new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu. This time around, we have some exciting titles like the new season of Fallout on Prime Video, with the show heading to New Vegas, and a beloved Christmas classic recently added on Hulu.

With new upcoming movies and the best shows arriving on our screens on a daily basis, this guide tells you everything you need to know ahead of Christmas, when we'll get to see some other huge releases like Stranger Things season 5 part 2. For more, check out list of the best movies of 2025 and the best shows of 2025.

New TV shows

Fallout season 2 (Prime Video)

Fallout Season Two Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Fallout is back this week on Prime Video, as Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) head to New Vegas. As the first full official Fallout season 2 trailer made perfectly clear, the new episodes are packed with action as a civil war is upon us, with new cast additions including Macaulay Culkin and Kumail Nanjiani.

Following the season 1 finale (you can read more about in our Fallout season 1 ending explained guide), the Ghoul and Lucy team up to search for more Vault-Tec members, including Barb (the Ghoul's ex-wife, who we've met in flashbacks). This puts them on the way to New Vegas and the Mojave Wasteland, and if you've played the best Fallout games you know you can expect a brutal and war-torn place.

Fallout season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime on December 17. For more, check out our Fallout season 2 timeline explained, and our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emily in Paris season 5 (Netflix)

Emily in Paris | Season 5 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Emily in Paris? More like Emily in Rome! The hit Netflix series is back with season 5, as Lily Collins' Emily Cooper finds new adventures outside of France – although something tells us she will be back to Paris in no time. She is joined by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel and the rest of the usual cast, along with new additions like Minnie Driver.

Following on the shocking events of the season 4 finale, the new season of Emily in Paris sees the protagonist moving into an Italian apartment to open a Rome office for Agence Grateau, and exploring a serious relationship with Marcello. However, after realizing she might be the love of his life, will Gabriel get in the way of Emily's Italian dream?

Emily in Paris season 5 is available to stream on Netflix from December 18. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Born to Be Wild (Apple TV Plus)

Born To Be Wild — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

If you love nature documentaries, Apple TV Plus has an early Christmas gift for you. Born to be Wild is a six-part documentary series that was in the making for several years, following endangered species from across three continents. A must-see documentary ahead of the Christmas break, it's narrated by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.

Born to be Wild follows "six endangered young animals as they grow up in our world but are destined to return to theirs", reads Apple's description. "From their earliest days through their journey to life in the wild, the series highlights the challenges, triumphs and resilience that define their survival, both for the animals and the extraordinary people working to raise and protect them."

Born to Be Wild premieres on Apple TV Plus on December 19. For more, see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era episodes 3 & 4 (Disney Plus)

Taylor Swift | The End of an Era | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

With the first two episodes released last week and two more available this week, you can now watch most of the documentary Taylor Swift: The End of an Era – and there are two more chapters to wrap up the series coming on December 26, right after Christmas Day. Lucky us!

After the singer broke records with The Eras Tour and the subsequent film on Disney Plus, it's not time to see what happened behind the scenes, as Swift finally says goodbye to this 'era' of her career. The End of an Era chronicles "the development, impact, and inner workings that created the phenomenon that was The Eras Tour," according to the official logline, which continues: "The illuminating docuseries gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world." The series features performers, family members, and friends such as Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch and offers a "never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon".

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era is available to watch on Disney Plus from December 19. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

New movies

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (HBO Max)

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues - Official Trailer - Only In Cinemas Now - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Rob Reiner's beloved classic This is Spinal Tap got a sequel this year, and it's now available to watch on HBO Max. Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (played by Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert.

With Reiner playing documentarian Marty Di Bergi in his last on-screen role, the sequel is once again a hilarious mockumentary capturing a group of metal icons. "Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock 'n' roll," reads the official logline.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is available to watch on HBO Max from December 212 For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Gremlins (Hulu)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

With the announcement that Gremlins 3 is officially happening hitting the news last month and Christmas just around the corner, you won't find a better time to rewatch this 80s classic for all ages. Directed by Joe Dante and written by Chris Columbus, the film was a critical and commercial success back in 1984, and has become one of the most beloved titles of the decade.

With a hilarious blend of horror and comedy and a twisted sense of humor, Gremlins starts when teenager Billy Peltzer (played by Zach Galligan) receives a cute creature called a Mogwai as a Christmas gift. The rules are quite simple: no bright light, no water, and never feed after midnight. However, Billy doesn't pay too much attention to these rules, and the consequences are catastrophic, as the Mogwai multiply and transform into destructive gremlins that cause chaos in the small town of Kingston Falls.

Gremlins is available to watch on Hulu from December 1. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies or the best movies on Disney Plus.