37 years after the last movie, Gremlins 3 is officially happening with Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg on board

published

Gremlins 3 is officially coming in 2027

Gizmo in Gremlins
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It's official - Gremlins 3 is in the works with the original film's writer Chris Columbus on board to direct, with legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg executive producing (via Variety). It's been 35 years since the franchise last bowed in theaters with Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and by the time Gremlins 3 reaches theaters in 2027, it will have been a full 37 years between movies - and a full 43 years since the first film.

The original 1984 Gremlins film is considered a horror comedy classic, with an eccentric plot, striking creature designs, and a twisted sense of humor that is as much disturbing as it is funny. Gremlins straddles the border between horror and hilarity so well that the film, which was released in the US with a PG rating (one of the least restrictive ratings), inspired the creation of the PG-13 rating as a new category for movies too mature for children but not so mature they require adult supervision.

