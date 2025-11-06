37 years after the last movie, Gremlins 3 is officially happening with Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg on board

It's official - Gremlins 3 is in the works with the original film's writer Chris Columbus on board to direct, with legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg executive producing (via Variety). It's been 35 years since the franchise last bowed in theaters with Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and by the time Gremlins 3 reaches theaters in 2027, it will have been a full 37 years between movies - and a full 43 years since the first film.

The original 1984 Gremlins film is considered a horror comedy classic, with an eccentric plot, striking creature designs, and a twisted sense of humor that is as much disturbing as it is funny. Gremlins straddles the border between horror and hilarity so well that the film, which was released in the US with a PG rating (one of the least restrictive ratings), inspired the creation of the PG-13 rating as a new category for movies too mature for children but not so mature they require adult supervision.

As a kid, I loved the movie (and just about any movie with weird monsters) so I didn't quite get just how dark Gremlins actually is. Meanwhile, its sequel Gremlins 2: The New Batch, is essentially a satirical take on the very concept of making a sequel to a beloved movie with zany escalations of the Gremlins themselves and a heightened, media savvy setting.

"Few titles are as beloved and iconic as Gremlins, and we're beyond excited to bring it back for both lifelong fans and a whole new generation," says Warner Bros. Pictures president of development and production Jesse Ehrman in a statement. "It's a privilege to be working alongside Steven [Spielberg], Chris [Columbus], and the entire creative team, and we look forward to audiences experiencing the next installment of the magic, mayhem, and heart of Gremlins on the big screen in 2027."

Even as someone who has a huge soft spot for both Gremlins movies, director Joe Dante's madcap sensibilities are a big part of what makes the Gremlins franchise work. I'm skeptical enough of the current spate of decades-later sequels that I'm concerned Gremlins 3 could be a hard sell at best.