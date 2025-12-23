Stranger Things season 5 remaining runtimes confirmed, and the final episode is now 3 minutes longer than previously announced

The end is near for Stranger Things

With just over a week to go until the final episode of Stranger Things season 5 hits Netflix (and select theaters), series co-creator Ross Duffer has officially confirmed the runtimes of all four remaining episodes. And, let's just say all those snacks lying around the house for Christmas are going to come in handy.

The headline news is that the final episode, 'The Rightside Up', which is streaming from December 31, clocks in at a whopping 128 minutes. Netflix previously announced that Stranger Things' send-off would be 125 minutes, meaning the runtime has been extended by 3 minutes at some point in the last three weeks. Now, this could be a simple oversight, or perhaps that trailer-length extension is a hint we'll be getting a glimpse at next year's animated spin-off show, Stranger Things: Tales from '85, after the credits roll.

