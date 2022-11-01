Stranger Things is coming to cinemas – for one day only

Netflix is celebrating Stranger Things Day by bringing the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 to cinemas.

November 6, AKA Stranger Things Day, is a date that Stranger Things fans should hold dear. Designed as an annual celebration of all things Upside Down, it's also the in-universe day where Will Byers went missing way back in the first season.

To mark the occasion, Netflix is showing the feature-length episodes from Stranger Things season 4’s second volume across the US. Head to the Stranger Things Day Screenings website (opens in new tab) for exact info in your area, with cities including New York, San Francisco, and Chicago all listed.

A packed theater feels like the perfect way to experience those episodes, too. You can fist-pump along with Master of Puppets, and all share in grief when you-know-who dies. With a combined runtime of 220 minutes, you had better make sure you’re sitting comfortably.

One uncomfortable experience, though, might be the wait for Stranger Things season 5. It’s already been confirmed to be the show’s final season, and Millie Bobby Brown has already said that cameras won’t start rolling until 2023.

Brown has even pitched one idea for a Stranger Things spin-off. She told Total Film, "I’d love to see another bald-headed 10-year-old get given that opportunity. I would help her navigate it." For their part, creators The Duffer Brothers have already said any potential spin-off would be "1000% different" from the main show. Sorry, Millie.

