Stranger Things season 5 set to start filming next year and Millie Bobby Brown isn't ready to say goodbye

Stranger Things season 5, the final installment of the hit Netflix show, is set to begin filming next year, according to a new interview with Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix Queue (opens in new tab).

Brown isn't ready to say goodbye to Eleven, a character she's played since 2016. "That does break my heart," she told the publication.

"We were all under 14 years old when we started – when we were in our formative years," Brown added. "It’s the biggest time to be around people and figure out who you are. I think that is why it is so important to us kids because it’s [been] such a huge part of our lives."

While Stranger Things may be coming to an end, there is a spin-off in the works. However, the Duffer Brothers, AKA the show's creators, have said that we shouldn't expect to see Eleven or any other familiar faces in their next project. "That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that," they recently said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (opens in new tab). "We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different."

They added that the spin-off will be "1000% different" from the original series, with the main link being its "storytelling sensibility" rather than characters, and they're "really jazzed" about their idea – which apparently not even Netflix knows yet.

Even though she only has one season left as Eleven, Brown is keeping plenty busy. She's set to reprise her role as Sherlock Holmes' sister in Enola Holmes 2, which arrives on Netflix next month and features on the cover of the latest issue of Total Film. She's also due to star in sci-fi movie The Electric State and fantasy flick Damsel.

While we wait for Stranger Things season 5 to arrive on the streamer, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix shows that you can watch right now.