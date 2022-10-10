The game is afoot in these exclusive images from Enola Holmes 2

Sherlock Holmes might be one of the most adapted literary characters of all time, but Netflix movie Enola Holmes proved there was still plenty of life in the super-sleuth yet, particularly when you bring his extended family into the picture.

Starring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, who also produces, the first film saw Sherlock’s teenage sister proving herself something of a natural when it comes to the family business. Viewers clearly responded to the spirited new take on the material (adapted from the books by Nancy Springer), as the film was watched by 76m households over its first four weeks on Netflix.

Given the wealth of material to draw from – as well as the top-flight supporting cast including Henry Cavill as Sherlock, and Helena Bonham Carter as matriarch Eudoria – it didn’t require a genius to deduce that a sequel seemed all but inevitable.

Well, Brown is back on the case – as producer and star – in a second part that’s set to hit Netflix. Cavill returns alongside Brown, as does Louis Partridge, who plays Viscount Tewkesbury, the missing lord who was pivotal to the plot of the first film.

Enola Holmes 2 is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), and above and below you can see three exclusive images from the cover story, featuring Brown, Cavill, and Partridge behind the scenes of the follow-up. Check them out below.

Also back for the sequel is Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade while new faces include Susan Wokoma and David Thewlis. Director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) returns to the director’s chair, to oversee a story that dovetails with real historical events once more.

Enola Holmes 2 streams on Netflix from November 4. For much more on the film, including exclusive interviews with Brown, Cavill, Wokoma, and Bradbeer, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits stands (opens in new tab) (and digital devices) this Thursday, October 13.

