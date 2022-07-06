Stranger Things spin-off will be "1000% different" from the original show, according to the Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have revealed that their upcoming spin-off show will be very different from the original series – and don't expect Eleven, Steve, or Dustin to return, either.

"I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spin-off, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spin-off or that it’s another number," the Duffer Brothers recently said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (opens in new tab) (via Variety (opens in new tab)). "That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different."

They added that the spin-off will be "1000% different" from the original series, with the main link being its "storytelling sensibility" rather than characters, and they're "really jazzed" about their idea – which apparently not even Netflix knows yet.

As for the original show, Stranger Things season 5 will be the show's last season, with the adventures of Eleven, Mike, Will, and the rest of the gang set to wrap up in season 5. The Duffer brothers have previously revealed that there are plans to start writing later this summer, so we won't be returning to Hawkins for a while yet.