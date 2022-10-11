Millie Bobby Brown would love to see "another bald-headed 10-year-old" lead a Stranger Things spin-off

Stranger Things season 5 is some way off, so it's no surprise that Millie Bobby Brown hasn't heard much about the upcoming series' plot.

"Probably when I’m filming, I won’t even know how it ends," she tells Total Film while discussing Enola Holmes 2, which features on the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab). "I know as much as you know. I really, really am clueless. And, also, they don’t want to tell me. I’ve got a huge mouth."

When Total Film points out that she had previously said that she wanted Eleven and Mike to find happiness together, Brown interrupts: "I say things like this, but then I also said I want her to die. I really don’t know. And also, it’s not my choice. I say all these things really just under my breath, and then people take them and print them. And I’m like, no, no, no – I said that as a joke, that I wanted her to get married and work at a Target. That was a joke. But it’s maybe not a joke?"

The actor adds that she would love to write an episode. "I’d love to be the writer! I’d make it more of a musical," she says. "But, you know, they don’t entrust it in the hands of me, which they should [laughs]. Trust me: I can do the finale to Stranger Things, and it would be great. I think it should be like It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that – a musical episode."

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia's thirteenth season ended with Rob McElhenney's Mac coming out as gay to his father through the medium of dance. It is arguably the show's most critically acclaimed episode to date as it broke from the comedy series' usual conversions to tell a deeply moving story with no punchline.

Total Film also asks about whether Brown would appear in a Stranger Things spin-off – the series is scheduled to end with season 5, though creators The Duffer Brothers have hinted that spin-offs could come in the future.

"I’m just so focused on Enola [Holmes]," she says. "Stranger Things – we saw it, we love it, we have big hearts. But let's make more Enolas. Let’s put that on Netflix. But other than that, I’d love to see another bald-headed 10-year-old get given that opportunity. I would help her navigate it."

You can read more from Brown in the new issue of Total Film when it hits stands this Thursday, October 13. She talks at length about Enola Holmes 2 alongside co-star Henry Cavill.

(Image credit: Netflix/Total Film)

(Image credit: Total Film)

