The Duffer bros have a secret Stranger Things spinoff idea

So far only Finn Wolfhard has been able to figure it out

Eleven, Mike, and Will in Stranger Things season 4
Ahead of Stranger things season 4, Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that they have a super secret idea for a Stranger Things spinoff.

In an emailed interview with Variety (opens in new tab), the Duffer brothers confirmed their idea for a spinoff project that would follow the end of Stranger Things and take place in the same universe.

"We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it," the brothers wrote. "We think everyone – including Netflix – will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different."

Only one other person knows the details, and that's Mike Wheeler himself.

"We think everyone – including Netflix – will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different," the duo continues. "But somehow Finn Wolfhard – who is one crazy smart kid – correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!"

Season 4 of Stranger Things is set to premiere in two parts, with Volume 1 hitting Netflix this week and Volume 2 premiering in July. The first six episodes have a runtime of around 1 hour 15 minutes while the mid-season finale clocks in at a whopping 2 hours and 30 minutes. And we still have part two and a fifth season to look forward to. While it seems like a lot of ground will be covered, we're excited to see what else the Duffer brothers have in store for the world of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 premieres May 27. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now or see our interview with David Harbour for even more on the new episodes. 

