You'll soon be able to enjoy your favorite Netflix shows for real in what sounds like one chaotic, immersive experience

If you just can't get enough of your favorite Netflix shows, the good news is you'll soon be able to experience them for real – kind of.

That's because the streamer is launching Netflix Houses, which are physical locations themed around their most popular movies and shows. So far, there are Houses planned for Philadelphia and Dallas in the US later this year, with a Las Vegas location planned for 2027.

"Spanning more than 100,000 square feet, Netflix House is a permanent, year-round home for fans that brings some of our most popular shows and movies to life – including Wednesday, Squid Game, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things, and A Knives Out Mystery franchise – through first-of-their-kind immersive story-driven experiences," says Tudum, which also teases experiences like "sweating it out in an exhilarating round of Red Light, Green Light straight out of Squid Game," then entering "Hawkins, rescuing a few friends from the Demogorgon" (here's hoping those aren't too immersive…).

Plus, the Houses will regularly update what's featured, so expect the theming to change. At the moment, the Philadelphia location is set to feature experiences themed around a Wednesday carnival and a One Piece race, along with VR games, Mini-Golf, and a theater.

Dallas, meanwhile, will feature immersive experiences for Stranger Things and Squid Game, as well as a game room of "physical challenges, immersive story rooms, and retro-style games."

This is a pretty big year for Netflix already, with Stranger Things season 5, Squid Game season 3, Wednesday season 2, and Knives Out 3 all arriving in 2025. You can sign up for early Netflix House ticket access on the Netflix House site.

