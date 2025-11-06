Netflix wishes fans a Happy Stranger Things Day by releasing first look at upcoming animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales From '85

In celebration of Stranger Things Day 2025, Netflix has shared the first look at upcoming animated spin-off series Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85, and we can't get over how much the little cartoon Hawkins Six look like the real characters.

Netflix has shared the first two images from the new series. The first, which you can see above, shows animated versions of Eleven, Will, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, and Max. The other image, shown below, sees a large Demogorgon holding the group hostage and trying to eat Eleven at the same time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alongside the images, the streamer has also released a featurette, where Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, who serve as the spin-off's executive producers, talk about the inspirations behind the show. We also get to see behind-the-scenes shots from storyboard designs to how showrunner Eric Robes and his team translated the live-action series into animation. At the end of the video, we find out that Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is due to hit Netflix in 2026. Watch the full video below.

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 | Official Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has also revealed the show's official cast list. Stranger Things: Tales From '85 stars Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Ej (Elisha) Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, and Brett Gipson as Hopper. Additional voice cast includes Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

You may be wondering why the original cast is not returning. As per the title, the series will go back to 1985 and explore the events between Stranger Things seasons 3 and 4. This means we will get to see younger versions of the characters.

The show's official logline reads, "Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town." Netflix shared the news in celebration of Stranger Things Day on 6 November, which marks the day in 1983 when Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 arrives on Netflix on November 26, followed by volume 2 on December 25 and the final episode on December 31. For now, check out our guide to the other best shows on Netflix, and keep up with new TV shows heading your way.