I forced my friends to use these $15 Switch 2 Twin Racing Wheels, and now Mario Kart World is our favorite co-op game

4gamers Twin Racing Wheels | $14.99 at Amazon The straightforward set-up, comfortable textured grip of the wheels, and easy-to-press integrated shoulder button add-ons of these 4gamers (STEALTH) Twin Racing Wheel controllers can elevate Mario Kart World to new levels of fun - no matter your age. UK: £9.99 at Amazon

Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, I've been forcing my friends to try out a ton of new best Nintendo Switch accessories contenders, but it's the 4gamers Twin Racing Wheels that have become our favorite from the lot.

At a glance, there isn't much to these little all-black plastic add-ons. Instead of grabbing one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, my friends and I were able to take the Twin Racing Wheels and simply pop in the left and right Joy-Con 2 gamepads to have a more immersive Mario Kart World experience.

The Twin Racing Wheels' transformed the awkward-to-use single Joy-Con experience to a comfortable racing dream thanks to their easy-to-use shoulder buttons, ergonomic textured grip, and flashy designs.

If you're old enough to remember the Nintendo Wii Wheel, you'll be more than familiar with the sensation of using these. It's a very similar experience, just they're a lot smaller than the legendary Wii accessory. Honestly, that works in their favor, as real-life karts don't have massive steering wheels, so these Switch add-ons feel more in line with the real deal.

Each wheel is set up so you can just slide in your Joy-Con 2 and away you go. Once they're in there, your Joy-Cons don't feel too snug and they don't feel too loose. That's similar to the experience I had with the 4gamer's Twin Controller grips and another sign that the build quality is up to scratch.

Never once have the controllers slipped out and smashed to the floor. Back in the Wii days, this did happen a lot with third-party wheel accessories, and is one of the reasons why I had a surplus of Wii-motes in my Ninty game collection. With the cost of Joy-Con 2s being as high as it is, I'm not on the lookout to buy another pair anytime soon.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The first time my friends and I gave them a whirl, we all agreed that the added large shoulder buttons felt more intuitive to press as opposed to using the tiny SL and SR buttons of a singular Joy-Con controller. During actual gameplay, however, these buttons did make mastering the controls a little harder. Relying on gyro controls and using the wheels over a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is more difficult regardless, but we rarely managed to properly drift, let alone grind rails or wall jump.

I thought at first this was maybe a skill issue, as we were all used to playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Yet any time someone had my Nintendo Switch Online GameCube controller instead, they had a much easier time getting in some perfect drifts and jumps.

Regardless, they still felt super comfortable to hold throughout hours of karting fun. Each racing wheel has a nice grippy texture that helps stop them from sliding around in your sweaty hands, and the cut-outs give your spare fingers a natural place to rest. There is a bit of a learning curve due to the placement of the Joy-Con 2 sticks, as you're either pushing your thumb over to the right to meet the Right stick, or to the left to use the Left stick, but this problem isn't unique.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Each wheel has either red or blue chrome-colored accents so you know what fits what Joy-Con. It's not only practical, but the shiny metallic paint job catches the light and makes them look more expensive than these $15 budget-friendly accessories actually are.

The back of each wheel also has another nice little design touch. Both have a cut-out shape that shows off the back of the Joy-Con 2 controllers. As my friends and I were hoping between Mario Kart Kart World and Soul Calibur 2 on the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube game library, this gave us an easy way to push out the controllers and switch to using the Joy-Con 2 grip that's packaged with every handheld.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

These aren't the only racing wheels on the market for the Switch 2 so far. Nintendo has a pair of Joy-Con 2 wheels that were released on the same day as the handheld on June 5, 2025. However, these are currently $29.99 at Amazon, which is a lot pricier than these third-party versions, despite the fact that they do the exact same job.

Sure, the Ninty versions look a bit better, with funky strips of that iconic blue and red Switch colors wrapped around each wheel. However, your eyes are likely to be less concerned about how the wheel looks and more invested in tracking your devious friend's every koopa shell-hurling move.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was pricey enough to begin with, so if you're more concerned about keeping costs low, and still having a ton of Mario-karting fun, I'd still recommend the 4 Gamers versions. Plus, in the US, you can pick up two sets and have four in total for the same price as one set of the official ones - which feels like a no-brainer.

I can't quite promise that having any amount of 4gamer's Twin Racing Wheels at your disposal will continue to make you the Mart Kart champion amongst your friends, especially as it makes drifting and grinding a bit trickier to master. However, I can promise it'll add equal measures of hilarity and excitement to your future local co-op gaming nights in, which is worth far more than $15 in my eyes.

