James Wan says he wants to take Saw back to its "psychologically scarring" roots, by moving away from gore in Saw 11

Franchise creator James Wan has big plans for Saw 11

Saw X
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Now that the Saw franchise is back in the hands of original co-creator James Wan, the horror master has plans to take it back to its heyday.

"For me to finally come back to it, I feel I have probably the freshest outlook. I feel I can come back to it with a new perspective, whilst knowing that with this next movie I want to hark back to the spirit of the first movie," said Wan in an interview with Letterboxd. "One of the things I really want to do with this next Saw is make it scary again. I want to make a scary Saw—not just gory, but psychologically scarring, like what Leigh and I did in the first movie."

"I want to honor what people have come to love about the franchise, whilst trying to do something fresh and new that we haven’t seen before," added Wan. "This next movie would be the eleventh installment, and there have been lots of films in this world. We need to do something different in order to reach out to a new generation that didn’t grow up with it."

