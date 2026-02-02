Franchise creator James Wan says he wants to make John Kramer "scary" again in Saw 11 and explore "Jigsaw’s philosophy and what makes him tick"

Don't worry Saw fans, it sounds as though Tobin Bell's sadistic serial killer John Kramer will return for Saw 11 as franchise creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell speak more on their plans for the upcoming sequel.

"This is what I’ll say. Leigh and I, we’re not going to give too much away, but we don’t think you can make a Saw movie without Jigsaw. That’s the bottom line," said Wan to Bloody Disgusting at the Sundance Film Festival. "Ultimately, we want to hark back to the spirit, what Leigh and I love about the original first movie. The original first movie, which is Jigsaw’s philosophy and what makes him tick."

This is music to all horror fans' ears, after many were concerned that the rehaul would etch Tobin Bell's villain out of the picture, just like the 2021 sequel Spiral did. “Well, I can tell you this, it’s definitely not Spiral," said Wan. "I still blame Leigh for killing off Jigsaw, because it’s fucking hard to try and make any future Saw movies without Jigsaw."

Whannel interjected, "He did have cancer, by the way." Although it was the victim, Jeff Denlon, who delivered the final blow at the end of Saw 3, Kramer's cancer was terminal at that point. Following Saw movies either included flashbacks or were set before Kramer's death in order to keep the killer in the picture. All except the 2021 addition.

It sounds as though Wan and Whannell's Saw 11 will see Jigsaw go back to his old, brazen ways. In the first Saw movie, which marked Wan's directorial debut, Kramer played dead in the middle of the bathroom trap and was able to witness his victims' struggle. Now that's sick behaviour. "He’s a scary guy in the first one, and we want to go back to making a scary Saw movie again, with this omnipresent thing that Jigsaw had in the first film," said Wan.

It was also teased that the duo may be more involved with Saw 11 than we first thought, with Wan possibly heading back to the director's chair. The franchise fell back into Wan's hands last year when Blumhouse acquired half the rights to Saw, but the studio has yet to confirm any solid details about the upcoming eleventh film. Alas, no matter who directs Saw 11, Wan promises "to give the fans what they love about the whole franchise as well," whilst doing "something new and fresh that hasn’t been done before.”

Saw 11 does not yet have a release date.