Saw creators James Wan an Leigh Whannell wanted to kill Jigsaw and move on after Saw 3 because they didn't want to be "one-hit-wonders"
James Wan and Leigh Whannell don't regret leaving Saw
Despite the franchise being back in creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell's hands with the duo leading Saw 11, it doesn't sound like they regret exiting the franchise all those years ago.
"I didn’t do the sequels because I felt I had already made the movie I wanted to make,” said Wan to Bloody Disgusting. Wan made his directorial debut with Saw in 2004, but then moved on swiftly after that. "It wasn’t for a lack of money either," added Wan. As for Whannell, who wrote and starred in Saw, the writer stayed on to pen the next two movies before departing.
Whannell said, "I was like, 'Yeah, I think I’m done here. I can’t think of any more ways to kill someone with a power drill.'" The writer practically ended the franchise by killing Jigsaw, aka John Kramer, at the end of Saw 3 when a victim cut his throat with a power saw. However, later films made sure to still involve Tobin Bell's serial killer via flashbacks and set certain movies before the events of Saw 3.
So why did the duo leave the franchise, especially after the first Saw movie did so well? "We had this fear of like, we didn’t want Saw to be our epitaph," said Whannell. The pair then went on to create the Insidious franchise, which has so far spanned five movies with one more on the way. "When we did Insidious, it was a big sigh of relief," continues Whannell, "because luckily we were not one-hit-wonders."
The duo will make their return to the franchise with Saw 11, following Blumhouse's acquisition of Twisted Pictures' half of the franchise. Wan's own production company, Atomic Monster, recently teamed up with Blumhouse, too. The pair have not yet spilled any details on what the eleventh Saw movie might follow, but they have made it clear that they want to take the franchise back to its roots and make Jigsaw scary again
Saw 11 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Saw franchise in order, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section.
