Saw producer says his scrapped horror sequel would've started "30 seconds" after Saw 10 ended but was ultimately cancelled because of "inter-squabbling" between the studio and producers

Longtime Saw series producer Oren Koules says Saw 11 isn't happening due to a disagreement with producing partner Mark Burg, and not because of the franchise's recent Blumhouse acquisition.

"We had everybody in, including Synnøve [Macody Lund, who played Saw X villain Cecilia Pederson] coming back from Saw X," Koules told ComicBook. "She's amazing. The script that we had was going to take place 30 seconds after Saw X ended."

The film was in development at Lionsgate and had a tentative release date of September 2025. Then, it was announced in June that Blumhouse had purchased the rights to Saw from Twisted Pictures co-founders Koules and Burg. It's worth noting that Twisted Pictures produced all 10 Saw movies, but it will not be directly involved in the franchise going forward (it will likely still remain executive producer).

"Mark and I had a difference of opinion about how Saw 11 would be. It's really too bad," Koules continued, adding that "inter-squabbling between producers and Lionsgate" is what ultimately cancelled the film.

Blumhouse's Saw acquisition means the franchise is back in the hands of original writer and director James Wan. Wan directed and wrote the first film in the franchise, 2004's Saw, and he was directly involved in the second and third sequels before ultimately leaving to make Dead Silence and Dead Silence 2. He would ultimately go on to start the massively successful Conjuring franchise.

Because Wan now owns the rights to the Saw franchise again, it's possible that he could return as writer and director for the eventual eleventh installment in the film.

