20 years since he debuted as Jigsaw, Tobin Bell will once again play John Kramer in Saw 11: "John Kramer is not done. There’s more to learn"

Tobin Bell has revealed that he will be returning as John Kramer in the upcoming Saw 11.

The film was originally set to arrive this year, but is instead debuting in September 2025, with the delay reportedly to make it "perfect," according to Deadline.

Bell confirmed his return in an interview with LA Times. "I'm really excited about continuing to develop him," he commented. "John Kramer is not done. There's more to learn."

The Jigsaw actor also starred in Saw 10, which proved to be a huge hit. It scored a healthy 80% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $111.8 million against a $13 million budget.

The eleventh film in the franchise was revealed with an Instagram post, simply captioned: "The game continues."

Saw 10 is set between Saw and Saw 2, and it follows John Kramer as he travels to Mexico for risky, experimental surgery in the hopes of curing his terminal cancer. But, the entire thing turns out to be a scam, and so he sets out on a gory revenge mission – with plenty of those grisly, gruesome traps, of course. In fact, one scene was so violent that the police visited First Assistant Editor Steve Forn when he was working on footage of that nightmare-inducing eyeball trap.

"There was a knock at the door," director Kevin Greutert told NME. "We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, 'The neighbours [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here.'

"And he was like, 'Actually, I'm just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?' The cops started laughing! They said, 'We want to but, you know, you’re all right.'" It must have been a pretty realistic performance!"

Saw 11 arrives September 26, 2025. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best horror movies to scare yourself silly.