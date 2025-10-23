Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc bests Demon Slayer by debuting with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

The reviews are in for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, and you know what that means: the Rotten Tomatoes score isn't far behind.

With anime riding on a crest of a wave right now in theaters, it should come as no surprise that the Chainsaw Man movie has debuted with a perfect 100% score on the reviews aggregator, though we expect the number to fluctuate as more reviews begin to trickle in.

Still, that's a formidable achievement for an anime that has skirted around mainstream attention and deals with far more mature themes – sexuality and ennui among them – than the likes of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's more straightforward shonen adventure.

Speaking of Tanjiro and company, it's currently sitting above the Demon Slayer movie's 98% Rotten Tomatoes score. The battle is well and truly on for supremacy.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc isn't made for newcomers, however. Instead of an expected second season, the animation studio MAPPA opted to bring the adaptation of the 'Bomb Girl' arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga straight to the big screen after 2023's acclaimed first season.

Mercifully, Crunchyroll has since released the first season for free on YouTube – meaning you'll be able to enter the cinema safe in the knowledge you know your Gun Devils from your Angel Devils. And you'll even be able to get your hands on a cutesy themed Pochita popcorn bucket, too.

For more, read our current speculation on the Chainsaw Man movie streaming date and our full verdict on Reze Arc with the Chainsaw Man movie review.