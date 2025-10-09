Crunchyroll is releasing all five hours of Chainsaw Man for free on YouTube so everyone can catch up before the Reze Arc movie

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is almost here and while rewatching Chainsaw Man's first 12 episodes doesn't exactly rank among anime's most arduous marathons (say hello to the One Piece watch order for that), Crunchyroll is still here to save the day for any Pochita-come-latelys with a free YouTube watch party this week.

As revealed by the anime streamer on its official website, the Chainsaw Man watch party begins on October 11 at 10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern on YouTube.

Across five hours, it will be streaming the first season of Chainsaw Man, which follows protagonist Denji as he transforms from a down-on-his-luck kid up to his eyeballs in debt to a bone-shredding devil hunter – with a chainsaw for a head. Naturally. It's all capped off with a trailer for Reze Arc, in case you wanted to whet your appetite further.

First crashing onto the scene in 2023, the adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga instantly became one of the hottest names in the industry. In a surprising move, the first season is being followed by a canon movie instead of a second season, with animation studio MAPPA's president declaring it was a way to capture a broader audience worldwide.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc hits US and UK cinemas on October 24.

For more on the new anime coming your way over the next few months, be sure to check out our complete guides to Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.